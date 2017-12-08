Vogel Paint Expansion Project Ahead of Schedule

ORANGE CITY, IA – Vogel Paint announced that phase three of a five-year, $29.3 million expansion plan for its powder coating operation located at the company’s headquarters in Orange City, Iowa, will begin ahead of schedule.

Phase three of the four-phase project includes purchasing and installing additional powder production equipment for new processing lines in the recently completed expansion of the facility and upgrades to the original processing lines. With these additions, two-thirds of all the planned equipment in the new facility will have been installed. The new equipment plans to be up and running in early 2019. "It's very encouraging to see this project ahead of schedule," said Jeff Powell, President of Vogel Paint. "The addition of this equipment will help us service the increasing demands of our customers for high-quality powder coatings."

The initial two phases of the project included a 91,000-square-foot addition to the current building and the first portion of equipment for new production lines.

Founded in 1926, Vogel Paint provides coating solutions to the architectural, heavy-duty protective, industrial, traffic and powder coating markets.