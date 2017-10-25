Vogel Paint Marks Expansion of Powder Coatings Manufacturing Facility

ORANGE CITY, IA – Vogel Paint Inc. has completed Phase One of a five-year, $29.3 million expansion plan for its operation located at the company's headquarters in Orange City, Iowa. The first phase of the project involves the doubling of its powder coatings production facility. Vogel Paint, founded in 1926, entered the powder coatings market in the mid-1990s and built a manufacturing plant dedicated to that new technology in 2002.

The Phase One expansion includes a 91,000-square-foot addition to the current building and allows for doubling its output capacity in the years to come. The investment for the Phase One is valued at an estimated $19.5 million. The climate-controlled, state-of-the-art plant is completed, and production has commenced.

A community open house event will take place at the facility on Thursday Oct. 26, 2017, from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm. A short ribbon-cutting event at 3:00 pm will be followed by tours being made available to the community.

Vogel Paint Inc. is a manufacturer of high-quality paints and coatings based in Orange City, Iowa. Founded in 1926, Vogel Paint provides coating solutions to the architectural, heavy-duty protective, industrial, traffic and powder coating markets.