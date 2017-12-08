RadTech Forms UV/EB Technology Accelerator

CHEVY CHASE, MD - RadTech, the non-profit for ultraviolet and electron beam (UV+EB) processes, announced the formation of RadLaunch, a unique, technology accelerator that will support early-stage start-ups and small businesses as they drive advancements in clean, sustainable, efficient, and energy-saving, next-generation technologies. The mission of RadLaunch is to connect technology start-ups to UV+EB industry leaders.

The fast emergence of innovative materials, additive manufacturing/3D printing, and the use of new tools such as UV LEDs and inkjet, are accelerating the use of UV+EB as replacements for harsh industrial processes and chemicals, and as a way to eliminate waste. Several start-ups are already seeing the benefits of using UV+EB technology, and RadTech is working to support their efforts to lead the future of manufacturing.

RadLaunch applicants will be vetted and judged by Accelerator sponsors including Chris Seubert, Ford Motor Co.; Hui Yang, Procter and Gamble; and Mike Idacavage, Colorado Photopolymer Solutions. "Innovative start-up companies may face challenges in making the best use UV+EB," said Mike Idacavage, Colorado Photopolymer Solutions and board member of RadTech. "RadTech has identified these potential hurdles and is working to help remove barriers. As part of this effort, in addition to supporting funds, RadTech will offer something potentially more valuable to a start-up: mentoring and networking to help foster start-up success, especially in the early stages of growth."

To learn more and sign-up your start-up company and ideas, visit http://www.radlaunch18.org. Selected RadLaunch technologies will be featured at the RadTech 2018 Conference and Exhibition, taking place May 7-9, in Chicago.