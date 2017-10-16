PMD/ PMD-VC Intensive Mixers

The PMD and PMD-VC intensive mixers are designed for mixing and dispersing of large batchs. These energy-efficient processing solutions are especially useful for batches over 2,000 liters. The compact design of the mixers allows for integration into fully automatic plants and prevents contamination from dust and gasses. Equipped with a height-adjustable high-speed dispersion disk and low-speed tank floor/wall scraper, the intensive mixers optimize mixing and dispersing efficiency through separation of the two operations. The PMD and PMD-VC are optimal solutions for large scale operations.