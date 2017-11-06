Product of the Week
advertisement

MIT-Free In-Can Preservation

November 6, 2017
Reprints
No Comments

The regulatory landscape is evolving. Lonza continues to innovate, provid­ing our customers with high-performance preservation systems that com­ply with the ever-changing regulatory environment. Lonza has a full portfolio of MIT-Free preservatives that includes Proxel® LS Preservative, of­fering long-term, robust protection to preserve our customers’ products and reputation.

For more information, visit www.lonza.com.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to PCI Magazine.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.