Premier Critical Color Inspection Systems

GTI’s Color Matching Systems provide standardized viewing conditions for visual color match assessment, color comparison, and the easy detection of metamerism. Consistent use across a supply chain will result in lower cost, fewer errors, faster approvals, and a better color evaluation and communication process.

GTI’s Color Matching Systems meet the ASTM D1729, SAE J361, and ISO 3668 compliance standards for color viewing and have a CIE rating of B/C based on CIE Publication 51, one of the highest in the industry.

From desktop systems to color harmony rooms, GTI can configure a color matching system to meet your requirements.