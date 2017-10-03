Color and Effect Pigments in Powder Coatings

Recently, Pantone® revealed its Fashion Color Report Spring 2018 edition. The report identifies the 10 most popular color trends to expect in 2018. Pantone and many other color forecasters derive their list after extensive analysis of color usage on the runways of New York’s Fashion Week, home furnishings, automotive and a range of other global designer shows.

According to Leatrice Eisman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, Pantone’s spring color palette consists of “spring shades that show where hues are headed” and “reflects consumers’ ongoing fascination with color.” Pantone describes in detail the emotions conveyed by each color in the report. The descriptions can seem abstract and intangible without some understanding of color psychology.