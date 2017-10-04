WACKER to Raise Prices for Silicones and Pyrogenic Silica

MUNICH – As of Nov. 1, WACKER is raising its prices for silicone polymers, silicone fluids and silicones from downstream production stages. WACKER’s pyrogenic silica HDK® will also be affected. Depending on product family, region and business field, the price increase will range up to 25%, if permitted by existing customer contracts.

This measure is necessitated by rising production expenses due to increasing raw-material and energy costs.