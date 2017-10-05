Beckers Launches Beckry®Gard Line for Garage Doors

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL — Through the course of its life, garage doors and roll-up doors are constantly exposed to a variety of elements that damage, scuff and scratch its surface. Beckers has the solution to this issue in its newly formulated Beckry®Gard system. Designed to reduce abrasion from manufacturing, shipping, installation and everyday use, BeckryGard keeps that eye-catching door good as new.

Additionally, BeckryGard is durable enough to protect against elemental deterrents like UV radiation, water and salt. Its super durable resin helps prevent chalking and fading, boosting color and gloss retention. With a 30-year warranty, BeckryGard ensures that any garage door will stand the test of time.

BeckryGard is available in a wide range of colors to match any consumer’s needs. Wood prints are also available and can be tailored to provide a variety of colors and grains.

E-mail info-beckerspecialty@beckers-group.com.