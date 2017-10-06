Emulsion Polymers Workshop Offered in March

MADBURY, NH - Emulsion Polymers Consulting and Education LLC is offering its “Latex Scale-Up and Commercial Production of Emulsion Polymers” workshop March 19-22, 2018, in Tampa, Florida. Professor Michael Cunningham of Queen's University and Don Sundberg have designed this interactive workshop to teach professionals, who are responsible for moving latex polymerization processes from the lab to the commercial scale, the science and engineering aspects of synthetic latices for a wide variety of commercial applications. Click here for additional information.