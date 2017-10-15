LiquiGlide Introduces Patented Technology
At Booth 111, LiquiGlide is commercializing a breakthrough coating technology based on the science of liquid-impregnated surfaces invented at MIT. These engineered, long-lasting coatings create slippery surfaces, allowing viscous liquids, gels and emulsions to slide freely. By changing the way liquids move, the coatings reduce yield loss, waste water and cleaning costs in manufacturing tanks. This patented CleanTanX™ system addresses the production challenges created by viscous liquids sticking to equipment - saving time and money!