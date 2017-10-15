Micro Powders Shares High-Performance Wax Additives

Micro Powders, Inc., a worldwide supplier of high-performance wax additives, is exhibiting at Booth 530. The company is introducing its new PropylTex® HD texture product line. These products, which consist of the company’s most popular fine and medium grades of PropylTex texturing and structure additives (density 0.89), are being introduced in a densified polypropylene version (1.07) for improved in-can stability in water-based paints and coatings. Micro Powders is also highlighting its burnish-resistant products ideal for formulating high-performance architectural wall trim paints. Products include PropylMatte 31HD, PropylMatte 31SA and Polyfluo® 900.