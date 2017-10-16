From the Show Floor

Palmer Holland Features Trusted Solutions

October 16, 2017
KEYWORDS tradeshow / Western Coatings Show
Reprints
No Comments

Palmer Holland loves the process of ideation, troubleshooting and finding solutions. The company pushes themselves to understand their customers’ products and strives to go where you wouldn’t expect normal chemical distributors to go. They serve as an additive to your team, bringing an outside view in when and where you need it most. Visit WCS Booth 407 to learn about all of the solutions Palmer Holland has to offer.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to PCI Magazine.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.