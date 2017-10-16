Shepherd Color Features Complex Inorganic Color Pigments
October 16, 2017
Shepherd Color produces a wide range of high-performance complex inorganic color pigments used in the coatings industry, including Dynamix. The pure convenience, pure consistency and pure profitability of Dynamix pigments will revolutionize how you formulate, make and sell your high-performance coatings. Achieve 100% pure color with Dynamix! Visit WCS Booth 438 to learn more.
