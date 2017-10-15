KTA-Tator Inc. CEO Named NACE International Director for Strategic Planning

PITTSBURGH - KTA-Tator Inc. (KTA) CEO Dan Adley has been named Director - Strategic Planning for NACE International, a newly created position. He will be the first at-large director to sit on the NACE International Board in its 75-year history.

In this new role, Adley is responsible for leading the board's strategic planning process to improve the effectiveness and efficient delivery of all NACE programs, products and services (PPS). In doing so, he will oversee initial implementation of best practice guidelines for strategic planning and a PPS portfolio assessment process. He will also facilitate and oversee the strategic planning process across 15 business units, and he will work to develop the depth and breadth of talent among all levels of plan facilitators.