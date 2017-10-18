Huber|Martinswerk Announces Price Increase

ATLANTA – Huber | Martinswerk, part of the Huber Engineered Materials division of J.M. Huber Corp. (Huber), announced a global price increase of up to 15% depending on product grade and form for its Martoxid® aluminum oxides effective Nov. 15, 2017, or as current contracts allow.

Alumina markets are seeing increasing costs as global supply and demand shifts due in part to refinery closures in China. The closures are being implemented to reduce the environmental impact of heavy industry in populated areas. As a result, both smelter grade alumina and chemical grade alumina hydrate prices have increased significantly.Other key drivers for this price increase include higher energy and freight costs.

Huber | Martinswerk produces Compalox® specialty oxides, Martoxid aluminum oxides, and Pergopak® organic carriers and matting agents and is a global leader in the production of fine precipitated alumina trihydrates and magnesium hydroxides, both non-halogenated fire retardants. Its Fire Retardant Additive business has four manufacturing sites in North America and two in Europe.