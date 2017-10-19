The Keim Group Sponsors Distributors Meeting

LAGRANGE, IL - In September 2017, the keim group hosted an international distributor meeting in Germany. Main topics included introducing new product developments and new applications for Ultralube® water-based wax additives, SILCO coating additives, ceronas mju:wax® - micronized waxes, VISCOCER® functionalized waxes, ADDIMER® wax lubricants/additives and euroceras polyolefin and synthetic waxes.

Over 50 distribution partners from over 25 countries took the opportunity to discuss their success stories and their experiences over four days in the scenic area of Rhineland Pfalz, Germany.