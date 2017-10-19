Sauereisen Introduces Protective Lining System

PITTSBURGH - Sauereisen announced the addition of SewerGard® 210XHB to its family of SewerGard epoxy lining systems for the municipal wastewater market.

A moisture-tolerant, fast-setting, 100% solids epoxy polymer, SewerGard 210XHB is formulated specifically for municipal wastewater environments, providing a chemical-resistant barrier for concrete, masonry, brick and steel substrates. Applications range from manholes and lift stations within collection systems to tankage, structural steel, digesters, clarifiers and secondary containment at treatment plants.

SewerGard 210XHB features a high-strength lining that delivers high-build coverage of up to 300 mils in a single coat, eliminating the need for costly second-coat applications. The coating can be applied to saturated-surface-dry (SSD) substrates and is resistant to hydrogen-sulfide, sulfuric-acid, microbiologically induced-corrosion (MIC) and wastewater-treatment chemicals.

SewerGard 210XHB contains no VOCs and dries to the touch in as little as two hours at 70 °F.

Tony Oswald, Eastern Regional Manager said, "A prominent Mid-Atlantic wastewater rehab and coatings contractor was very impressed with the Sauereisen SewerGard 210XHB epoxy when they used it in the rehab of a siphon chamber and several treatment plant manholes for a large East Coast municipality. The applicator spraying the material noted that the 210XHB sprayed very smoothly, evenly and held film build extremely well. In fact, when he attempted to build the coating until sagging occurred, he achieved over 400 mils before the material sagged. He stated that he had never before seen any type of epoxy system build and hold in this manner. Additionally, a principal of the company was so impressed with the 210XHB capabilities that he called the product a game-changer."

SewerGard 210XHB is installed with plural-component spray equipment and is available in 15-gallon units and 200-gallon bulk units.

Visit www.sauereisen.com.