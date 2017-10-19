Acrylic Finish

MINNEAPOLIS - Valspar Acrylicoat™ is a new, cost-effective, acrylic coating with a propriety resin system developed by Sherwin-Williams Coil and Extrusion Coatings. This new coating delivers a smooth, glass-like finish and an extremely hard surface on extruded-aluminum architectural products.

Well suited for high-traffic residential, commercial and industrial areas, such as schools, airports and shopping centers, Acrylicoat is ideal for window and door frames, metal panels, column covers and other aluminum extrusions in both interior and exterior applications. Acrylicoat's hard surface resists scratches and meets or exceeds the American Architectural Manufacturers Association (AAMA) 2603-17 industry standard for high-performance coatings.

Offered in a wide range of gloss levels and 18 standard colors, custom solid and metallic colors also are available upon request. Regardless of the color, Acrylicoat's high-solids formulation results in enhanced coverage that yields more square footage coated per gallon. Better hiding reduces the need for a second pass through the production coating line, reducing costs over time.

Acrylicoat offers extruded aluminum applicators a number of benefits throughout all steps of their coating process to help reduce applied costs, including line time and rework, while providing a durable, attractive finish for high-traffic building products. "We're proud to present a true single-coat solution that applies better, hides better and ultimately costs less," said Jeff Alexander, Vice President of Sales for Sherwin-Williams Coil and Extrusion Coatings. "With a wide curing window, it also offers applicators the option of curing at a lower temperature to save energy and money, or curing at a higher temperature for increased throughput at a higher line speed."

The new Sherwin-Williams Coil and Extrusion Coatings division was created by the recent acquisition of Valspar by The Sherwin-Williams Co. The division supports architects and designers with its high-performance coating systems, technical expertise, color-matching and sustainability resources, responsive customer service and high-priority lead times. Learn more at http://www.valsparcoilextrusion.com.