Axalta Introduces Waterborne Coatings to Its Portfolio of Industrial Offerings

PHILADELPHIA – Axalta Coating Systems expanded its industrial Tufcote™ product line with Tufcote Hydro 2.1 HG and Tufcote Hydro LV HG waterborne acrylic products. The new collection of waterborne coatings is formulated to meet the demand for economy industrial products and may be used on wood, metal, and plastic surfaces in schools, hospitals, hotels, libraries and wineries.

"We are excited to add waterborne products to our growing Tufcote portfolio," said John Corry, Axalta Product Director, Industrial North America. "Their formulation offers building industries, such as healthcare offices, hospitals, and schools, a cost-effective coating that is USDA approved for use in areas with incidental food contact that is easy to apply, delivers outstanding adhesion and variable gloss levels."

Tufcote Hydro 2.1 HG waterborne acrylic topcoat has a VOC level of 2.1 lbs/gal (250 g/l) and is available in a variety of colors with high gloss, semi-gloss, satin and flat finishes. It is recommended for use with new Tufcote Hydro 2.1 PR, a waterborne acrylic fast-drying primer that offers long-term protection.

Tufcote Hydro LV HG is a 0.8 lbs/gal (100 g/l) VOC waterborne quick-dry high gloss acrylic topcoat with excellent adhesion properties, formulated for use with new Tufcote Hydro LV PR, a waterborne, rust-inhibitive primer designed to deliver outstanding adhesion and good flexibility.

The water-based formulation of Tufcote Hydro 2.1 HG and Tufcote Hydro LV HG series products makes them an environmentally responsible choice due to low levels of toxicity and flammability.

To learn more about Axalta’s waterborne solutions, visit http://www.axaltacs.com/liquidindustrial_us/en_US.html.