AkzoNobel Introduces Digital Tool for Vehicle Refinishes Customers

AMSTERDAM - Customers at automotive body repair shops can now save time and money thanks to an industry-first digital solution introduced by AkzoNobel's Vehicle Refinishes business. Offering simpler workflows and easier access to information, Carbeat™ provides significant benefits by giving a real-time overview of the repair process. This information is then made available to managers, team leaders, technicians and third parties, which in turn creates improved transparency and communication.

The application is deployed on a large touch screen monitor designed to make using the system quick and intuitive, while providing a comprehensive overview of all the work in production. This enhances the quality and granularity of captured cycle time data, which enables deeper insight into ways to improve efficiency and eliminate waste.

Commenting on the launch of Carbeat, Peter Tomlinson, Managing Director of AkzoNobel's Automotive & Specialty Coatings business, said, "There are two important trends facing repairers today — increasing vehicle repair process complexity and the demand for transparency and efficiency into those processes. We believe Carbeat will really help our body shop customers and multi-site operators master these challenges by giving them control and visibility into the heartbeat of their business."

Added Wes Steffen of Elmer's Body Shop in Elkhart, Indiana, "This is a huge step-change in the field of auto body repair. Carbeat is a great example of using data and advanced digital technology to solve the long-standing problems that we face at collision repair shops. The benefits I have seen include increased throughput, reduced waste in most phases of the repair process and higher morale and engagement from my employees."

Designed for simplicity and customizability, Carbeat is easy to adopt and incorporate into any existing workflow. It also runs from the cloud, and therefore requires zero installation or high-end technological expertise to implement and maintain. It's the latest example of AkzoNobel's digital innovation and use of big data. The company also has in-depth knowledge and expertise in digital color design and color matching, surface design and protection.

Carbeat was launched across the United States on Nov. 1 and is expected to launch across Europe in early 2018.