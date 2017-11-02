Hempel Launches New Antifouling Coatings

KONGENS LYNGBY, Denmark - Coatings manufacturer Hempel is launching two new antifouling coatings, Globic 9500M and Globic 9500S. The coatings offer customers a potential 2.5% reduction in speed loss. This equates to significant fuel savings and lower CO 2 emissions, improving the operational efficiency of a vessel and minimizing the operator's environmental footprint.

This next-generation coatings series builds on Hempel's Globic technology to deliver superior antifouling performance for new buildings and dry-dockings, delivering an outstanding return on investment and flexibility from outfitting through the entire docking interval.

Hempel's patented Nano acrylate technology is the strength behind the Globic range and provides a fine polishing control mechanism to bring the integral biocides to the surface at a stable rate, ensuring a clean hull. By combining the strongest binder and biocide package for premium performance at different trading speeds, Globic 9500M and Globic 9500S outperform other self-polishing coatings (SPC) particularly when slow steaming.

Henrik Dyrholm, Global Product Manager, Hempel A/S, said, "Globic 9500M (M for maintenance) is designed to protect against slime as well as soft and hard fouling in all conditions. Globic 9500S (S for static) is designed to protect against hard fouling, even during extended outfitting periods. Together, these two coatings deliver unparalleled anti-fouling protection, offering our customers improved operational efficiency, flexibility and a high return on investment."

The patented microfibres incorporated in the paint give Globic 9500M and Globic 9500S a best-in-class mechanical strength to avoid cracking and peeling. Globic's unique technology allows it to start working as soon as the hull meets the water for full and immediate antifouling protection, making it highly efficient even for slow steaming and long idle periods.

The Globic 9500 Series offers lasting protection against all kinds of fouling and is designed for 60+ months docking intervals. It is suitable for all vessels at all speeds and incorporates proven patented Nano acrylate technology. Patented microfibres offer best-in-class mechanical strength to avoid cracking and peeling. The coatings outperform other SPC, particularly during slow steaming. They also offer excellent color stability.

