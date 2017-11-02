Florida Town Receives Tnemec 2017 Tank of the Year Distinction

KANSAS CITY, MO – The municipal water tank in Destin, Florida, is this year's winner of the Tank of the Year competition sponsored by Tnemec Co. Inc., a leading provider of high-performance coatings. The legged water tank was selected by a panel of water tank enthusiasts based on criteria such as artistic value, significance of the tank to the community and challenges encountered during the project.

"The city of Destin water tank reflects the tranquility and beauty of the coastal resort town in the Florida Panhandle," explained Doug Hansen, Director – Tank Market for Tnemec. "The tank's exterior was repainted this year using an advanced fluoropolymer coating system from Tnemec that provides unsurpassed color and gloss retention."

Other water tanks among the top 12 finalists for 2017 are in Gaffney, South Carolina; St. Cloud, Minnesota; Eden Prairie, Minnesota; Wasaga Beach, Ontario; Sunnyvale, California; Port Arthur, Texas; Wichita, Kansas; Coopertown, Tennessee; Auburndale, Florida; Lisle, Illinois; and Paxton, Illinois.

The Gaffney, South Carolina, "Peachoid" water tank received the largest number of online votes this year to make it the winner of the People's Choice category. Resembling a giant Peach, the Gaffney water tank garnered more than 2,400 votes.

"This is the 12th anniversary of the competition, which recognizes the most impressive coatings projects in the water tank industry," Hansen added. "Nearly 300 water tanks were nominated this year from across the U.S. and Canada. This year's finalists represent several different types of water tanks including legged designs, composite constructions, a ground storage tank, and pedestal style in various shapes and sizes."

The Tank of the Year will be featured as the month of January in Tnemec's 2018 water tank calendar. All finalists and nominations will be included in the following months of the calendar.