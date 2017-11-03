Harris & Bruno Appoints Technical Director for Asia-Pacific and Japan

ROSEVILLE, CA - Harris & Bruno International (H&B) announced that Ikuma Suzuki has been promoted to Technical Director of APJ (Asia Pacific Japan Region). Suzuki is now responsible in the APJ region for managing and supervising the H&B technical support team, coordinating projects and working closely with OEMs.

Suzuki has been part of the H&B team for 14 years. With an education in mechanical engineering, Suzuki joined Harris & Bruno in 2003 as a Project Engineer in the H&B Roseville, California, headquarters. In late 2006, he moved back to Japan to continue as an H&B Project Engineer. He was promoted to Project Manager in 2016.

Headquartered in Roseville, California, Harris & Bruno has been manufacturing printing and coating machinery for 70 years.