Harris & Bruno Appoints Plant Manager

ROCKLIN, CA – Harris & Bruno International has hired Daniel Carr to be the Plant Manager of the company's Rocklin, California, and Roseville, California, locations. As of May, Carr's role is to implement systems to sustain the overall efficiency and effectiveness of the two plants.

"We are excited to have Daniel on the team," said Vice President of Operations Jim Riga. "His experience and passion for manufacturing and lean principles make him a great fit for our organization."

Carr joins the Harris & Bruno team with 21 years of experience in a manufacturing environment, and 16 years of experience as an Operations Manager. He is currently finishing a degree in Business Technical Management from DeVry University before continuing on to Keller University in Folsom for his master's degree in business, project management.

Harris & Bruno has been manufacturing printing and coating machinery for 70 years. Current products focus on offline and inline coating systems, chamber and anilox, and related fluid pumping systems.