Inorganic Pigments Bring Color to Hydro-Québec Montréal ePrix

Bayferrox® inorganic pigments from global specialty chemicals company LANXESS brought color to the Hydro-Québec Montréal ePrix that took place July 29 and 30, 2017 in Montréal, Canada. The company’s Inorganic Pigments (IPG) business supplied nearly 37,000 kilograms of charcoal-colored Bayferrox 340 pigments to pre-cast concrete producer Beton Brunet for the construction of 5.5 kilometers of concrete barriers that lined both sides of the 2.75 kilometer race course.

Formula E features full electric-powered cars and uses city streets for the race course. The concrete barriers, used to block off the course and separate the crowds from the raceway, were specially designed and constructed for the event at twice the size of standard barriers, with aesthetic appeal adorning Montreal’s city logo.