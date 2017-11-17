IGM Resins Announces New Leadership Appointments

WAALWIJK, the Netherlands — IGM Resins has appointed Melissa Lutz as Vice President, North America, reporting to CEO Edward Frindt. She replaces Patrick Maloney, who has moved to a global strategic management role as Vice President, Acrylates, continuing to report to Frindt.

Lutz's goal is to continue to build value to customers in the North American region through IGM's product lines and collaborative service approach. She is also responsible for the development of efficient systems and procedures that ensure safe, compliant operations that are consistent with IGM's value creation strategies.

Lutz brings 18 years of business, marketing, product development and technical experience in UV coatings. She joined IGM from Royal DSM, where she served since 2006, most recently as Business Director of the global Somos® photocurable 3D printing materials business. Her previous management positions at DSM involved UV-curable coatings for flooring, pipe, optical fiber and powder coatings for heat-sensitive substrates such as MDF, wood and plastics. At SAATI Co., she held technical and product management positions developing and selling UV-curable inks and photosensitive emulsions and stencil films for the graphic arts and screen printing markets.

Maloney joined IGM in 2014, with 25 years of technical, sales, marketing and management experience in coatings, adhesives, resins and emulsions. In his new position, he is responsible for devising and implementing strategies to maximize utilization of IGM's acrylates assets, penetrating new markets and increasing global market share with new and existing products. He will travel extensively globally from his base in IGM's North American headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina, where the facility includes an R&D laboratory and Application Center, acrylate manufacturing, pilot plant and scale-up, sales office, and distribution center.