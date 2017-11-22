Emerald Kalama Chemical Announces Price Increase
VANCOUVER, WA — Emerald Kalama Chemical, a business group of Emerald Performance Materials, announced global price increases for K-FLEX® Non-Phthalate Plasticizers and Low-VOC Coalescents.
The price increases will range from $100/mt up to $350/mt, depending on product and region, and will be effective Dec. 1, 2017, or as contracts allow.
Customers should contact their local account manager for further details.
