Emerald Kalama Chemical Announces Price Increase

VANCOUVER, WA — Emerald Kalama Chemical, a business group of Emerald Performance Materials, announced global price increases for K-FLEX® Non-Phthalate Plasticizers and Low-VOC Coalescents.

The price increases will range from $100/mt up to $350/mt, depending on product and region, and will be effective Dec. 1, 2017, or as contracts allow.

Customers should contact their local account manager for further details.