Valtris Specialty Chemicals Names New Distribution Partner

HAMBURG, Germany - Valtris Specialty Chemicals appointed the Krahn Chemie Group as its new distributor for Germany, Poland, the Benelux, Switzerland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and the Baltic countries for its SANTICIZER® specialty phosphate esters plasticizers.

Krahn Chemie is well known in the industry for its expertise in the field of plasticizers, operating in markets such as coatings, adhesives, sealants, rubber and PVC, all of which are key application areas for SANTICIZER products.

"We already have a longtime, proven and successful partnership with the Italian subsidiary of Krahn Chemie, Pietro Carini S.p.A., and we are convinced that this extended partnership will help us to reach more customers with our SANTICIZER low smoke and fire retarding phosphate esters," said Karl Billast, Valtris Specialty Chemicals, EU/AP Business Manager Specialty Plasticizers.

"Valtris Specialty Chemicals is a renowned manufacturer of products for the field of flexible PVC. The cooperation completes our extensive portfolio of plasticizers when it comes to highly technical plasticizers. Valtris' range of phosphate esters will help us providing non-halogen solutions to our customers in line with the new flame retardant norms, which are more and more orientated towards low smoke," said Axel Sebbesse, Managing Director of the Krahn Chemie Group.