AkzoNobel Strengthens Powder Coatings Business in Southeast Asia

AMSTERDAM – Paint and coatings manufacturer AkzoNobel has agreed to acquire the business of V.Powdertech Co. Ltd., a leading Thai manufacturer of powder coatings. V.Powdertech supplies a range of products for domestic appliances, furniture and general industrial applications, and currently employs more than 250 people.

The acquisition of V.Powdertech will bring new technologies and services to complement AkzoNobel's global technology portfolio and business in market segments such as architectural and automotive coatings.

The transaction includes all relevant technologies, patents and trademarks, as well as a manufacturing plant in Samutsakhon, Thailand. In addition, the employees from V.Powdertech will be joining AkzoNobel, bringing with them product and market expertise to serve an expanded customer base in the region.

"We are pleased to welcome our new colleagues to AkzoNobel," said Ruud Joosten, AkzoNobel's COO of Paints and Coatings. "This business is an excellent strategic fit and will further strengthen our leading market positions in powder coatings in Southeast Asia. With V. Powdertech's strong brand, we will be able to offer a broader range of products and services to more customers and target new growth segments."