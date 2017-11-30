Gelest Names Chief Executive Officer

MORRISVILLE, PA – Gelest Inc. announced the appointment of Ken Gayer as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Gayer brings more than 20 years of global chemical industry leadership experience to his new role at Gelest. Most recently, Gayer served as Business President of Honeywell Specialty Products of Honeywell International. Prior to his latest role, he had a long tenure at Honeywell in a variety of leadership positions including Vice President and General Manager at Honeywell Fluorine Products; Vice President of Procurement, Customer Service, Trade Compliance, Transportation and Logistics; and Global Business Director of Foam and Industrial Products. Prior to Honeywell, Gayer held leadership roles at McKinsey & Co. and the Polaroid Corp., and served as a Lieutenant in the United States Navy Nuclear Submarine Force.

Barry Arkles, who founded Gelest in 1991, will remain with Gelest as Chief Technology Officer and as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

"We enthusiastically welcome Ken to Gelest," said Arkles. "Ken has extensive leadership experience in our field, and he has a proven track record of driving excellence across commercial and operations functions. His leadership will serve Gelest well in its next phase of growth."

In his role as CEO, Gayer will oversee Gelest's operations across its product portfolio and end markets. He will be based at Gelest's corporate headquarters in Morrisville, Pennsylvania.

Gelest is recognized worldwide as an innovator, manufacturer and supplier of commercial and research quantities of organosilicon compounds, metal-organic compounds and silicones.