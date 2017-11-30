Michelman Awarded Corporate Heroes Award by United Way of Greater Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, OH – Michelman announced donations totaling $163,886 to the United Way of Greater Cincinnati. Not only is this an over 3% increase in donations from last year, it is nearly three times the region's average donation by company.

Michelman is one of United Way's top workplace partners for change, and its community leadership was recently honored with a Tremendous 25 Award for per capita giving and a Corporate Heroes Award for its associates' multiple volunteer initiatives throughout the community.

As part of its Bold Goals for our Region initiative, The United Way of Greater Cincinnati is a leader in the Child Poverty Collaborative, working to help 600,000 people across the region makes ends meet. In the city of Cincinnati alone, almost half of all children are living in poverty – one of the worst rates in the country. The collaborative has recently created an action plan to help lift 10,000 children and 5,000 families toward self-sufficiency over the next five years.

"United Way fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in our community," said Steve Shifman, Michelman's President and CEO. "I am grateful for and proud of our associates who demonstrated their tremendous generosity during our company's annual United Way campaign. As a values-driven company, their volunteer efforts and financial contributions exemplify our company's value of giving. Their performance is a direct reflection of who we are and how we conduct business in our community."