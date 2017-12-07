Oxea and German Partner to Produce DOTP in Europe

MONHEIM AM RHEIN Germany – The global chemical company Oxea has entered into a cooperation with a German partner to produce dioctyl terephthalate (DOTP), a general-purpose non-ortho-phthalate plasticizer, in Europe. By 2019, Oxea will initially offer 60,000 metric tons of DOTP. For this project with Oxea, the partner will construct a modular DOTP production unit at its manufacturing site in Germany. Oxea will supply the key precursor 2-ethylhexanol (2-EH) and will market the end product DOTP through its own sales channels. Dioctyl terephthalate is a phthalate-free plasticizer that meets highest environmental requirements. A replacement mainly for dioctyl phthalate and diisononyl phthalate, DOTP is used in a wide range of applications such as construction, automotive, coatings and flooring.

"As most DOTP in Europe is currently being imported, our project will make Oxea the major supplier of DOTP in Europe. We will be able to sustainably meet our customers' current and future needs for this important non-ortho-phthalate plasticizer, and can further improve delivery reliability. As the largest European producer of 2-EH, Oxea is backward integrated," said Oxea CEO Dr. Salim Al Huthaili.