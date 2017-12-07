Price Alerts

Huber Carbonates LLC Announces Price Increase

December 7, 2017
ATLANTA – Huber Carbonates LLC, a subsidiary of J.M. Huber Corp., announced a price increase for its industrial calcium carbonate products. The increase is effective Jan. 1, 2018, or as current contracts allow. Most prices will increase an average of 5 to 10 percent depending on product and packaging.

While Huber continues to focus on minimizing the inflationary impact on its ground calcium carbonate business, cost increases in materials, packaging, freight, regulatory compliance, labor and capital investments necessitate the pricing adjustment.

