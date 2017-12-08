Auburn Systems and FilterSense Merge

BEVERLY, MA - Auburn Systems and FilterSense have merged to create a leading provider of particulate monitors and intelligent controls for filtration systems and related material flow processes.

Auburn Systems invented triboelectric particulate flow monitoring, and FilterSense has been a pioneer in advancing particulate monitoring and intelligent filtration control. The new company, Auburn FilterSense LLC, will apply over 60 years of combined experience and application knowledge from over 75,000 installations to bring technology and support to help customers worldwide prevent emissions and improve operations. The merger is growth orientated, with all employees, product brands and sales channels remaining. Founders Matt Andrews (FilterSense) and Ron Dechene (Auburn Systems) respectively agree the partnership will enable engaging the market in a much more dynamic manner.

The merger was completed on Oct. 3, 2017. Auburn FilterSense LLC is located in Beverly, Massachusetts.