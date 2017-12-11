Product of the Week
Stahl Polymers’ White paper about Carbodiimide Crosslinkers

December 11, 2017
Crosslinking is widely practiced in nearly all of the coatings industries to improve the performance of coatings, including wear, abrasion and chemical resistances and toughness. The improved performance originates from the formation of a continuous three-dimensional network, which may be formed by the crosslinker alone, or by reaction of the crosslinker with the binder. Stahl Polymers successfully examined the performance of polycarbodiimides as a safe and sustainable crosslinker. Read the results for different substrates and the pH and pot life effects. Read the white paper.

