Wood Coating Additive from The Dow Chemical Co.
October 3, 2017
Dow Corning® 210S Additive is designed to improve the mar and abrasion resistance, and antiblocking performance of waterborne wood coatings while reducing the tendency for surface cratering. The additive has no impact on mechanical properties, surface hardness or water resistance, and little or no impact on recoatability and intercoat adhesion. Visit www.dowcorning.com/coatings.
