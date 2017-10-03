New Products

Magenta Pigment from Sun Chemical

October 3, 2017
Quindo® Magenta 202 quinacridone pigment delivers highly pigmented bases in low-VOC, high-solid coatings. Suitable for waterborne and solventborne systems, it enables excellent styling for highly transparent and chromatic effect shades, and has excellent durability and fastness properties for automotive and high-performance coatings. Its low rheology provides easy formulating, using one product for all systems. Visit www.sunchemical.com.

 

