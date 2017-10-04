New Brand Profile for Evonik Silica

ESSEN, Germany - Since Evonik’s takeover of JM Huber’s silica business in September 2017, the global silica expert has completely redesigned the brand profile of its silica portfolio.

“By acquiring the silica business of JM Huber, we are able to offer our customers an even more diverse portfolio of products. Visually, the brand relaunch will support the broad range of product and service expertise available from a single source,” said Andreas Fischer, head of Evonik’s Silica Business Line.

The new design of the silica logo reflects Evonik’s claim of developing innovative solutions with its customers as a reliable partner. The new type and the signet give the brands a fresh, modern image and underline the ties to Evonik. Due to the family character of the new brand profile, Silica can now also present itself visually as a key pillar of Evonik’s extensive brand portfolio.

“The previous brand profile for our silica business was very heterogeneous and remained unchanged in the market for decades. We took the opportunity to update our brands’ visual design and make it more distinctive. In harmonizing the brand design, we aim to ensure that we are recognized as a full-service provider for the entire silica family. Evonik is the only manufacturer of precipitated and fumed silica,” said Dirk Schön, who works on strategic silica projects at Evonik.

The brand relaunch covers the following silica brands, among others: AEROSIL®, SIPERNAT®, ULTRASIL®, AEROXIDE®, ACEMATT® and ZEODENT®, ZEOFREE®, SPHERILEX™, HYDREX® and ZEOLEX®.