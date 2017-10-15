Hockmeyer Introduces NexGen Inline Mill
October 15, 2017
No Comments
At Booth 202 Hockmeyer is showcasing its NexGen Inline Mill – the cutting edge in recirculation milling equipment. It is a drop-in plug and play replacement for traditional horizontal mills utilizing lower media loads. NexGen is the only inline recirculation mill that uses vacuum to pull material into the media field, grinding under vacuum and producing rapid particle reduction while deaerating the product.
