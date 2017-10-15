From the Show Floor

Brenntag Focuses on Market Leadership

October 15, 2017
Visit Booth 204 to learn more about Brenntag’s market leadership in chemical distribution. The company’s extensive network of more than 190 locations delivers “best-in-class” service – this means competitively priced materials delivered on time and a dedicated team of coatings specialists that offers a vast array of value-added services such as formulation assistance, lab support and problem-solving solutions. The company has experts in all coating applications.

