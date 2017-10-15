Brenntag Focuses on Market Leadership
Visit Booth 204 to learn more about Brenntag’s market leadership in chemical distribution. The company’s extensive network of more than 190 locations delivers “best-in-class” service – this means competitively priced materials delivered on time and a dedicated team of coatings specialists that offers a vast array of value-added services such as formulation assistance, lab support and problem-solving solutions. The company has experts in all coating applications.