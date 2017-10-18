Ross Celebrates 10 Years in India

HAUPPAUGE, NY – Charles Ross & Son Co. announced the 10-year anniversary of Ross Process Equipment (RPE), the U.S.-headquartered mixer manufacturer's operations in Pune, India. RPE produces tumble blenders, ribbon blenders, planetary mixers, multi-shaft mixers, high-speed dispersers, high-shear mixers, as well as pressure vessels, tanks and other custom-fabricated equipment.

Early this year, RPE completed a plant expansion that doubled its manufacturing space to 50,000 square feet. Located in Pune's Chakan MIDC industrial area, the RPE plant sits on a 2.5-acre property that could accommodate further expansions as the business grows.

RPE is a wholly owned subsidiary of Charles Ross & Son Co. and serves customers in India and neighboring Asian countries. Seven other Ross facilities, all fully equipped with advanced engineering and manufacturing tools, are located around the United States and in China.