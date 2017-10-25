Huber | Martinswerk Raises Prices on Aluminum Oxides

ATLANTA – Huber | Martinswerk, part of the Huber Engineered Materials division of J.M. Huber Corp., announced a global price increase of up to 15%, depending on product grade and form, for its Martoxid® aluminum oxides effective Nov. 15, 2017, or as current contracts allow.

Alumina markets are seeing increasing costs as global supply and demand shift, due in part to refinery closures in China. The closures are being implemented to reduce the environmental impact of heavy industry in populated areas. As a result, both smelter grade alumina (SGA) and chemical grade alumina hydrate prices have increased significantly. Other key drivers for this price increase include higher energy and freight costs.