Polyurea Coating System

This two-component, rapid curing, spray-applied polyurea coating/lining system from Polyset offers 100% solids and zero VOC.

Ply-Guard UR can be directly spray-applied (or with the aid of a primer) to metal, concrete, wood, fiberglass and geotextiles. Ideal for industries with both foot and heavy machinery traffic, Ply-Guard UR exhibits excellent abrasion and impact resistance, as well as very good chemical resistance.

Applications include marine, food and agriculture, structural steel and concrete, storage tanks, mining, pipelines, roofing, truck bed linings, flooring and parking decks, and aquariums.

For more information e-mail t.nelson@polyset.com.