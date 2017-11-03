Beckers Receives GreenPro Certificate

JAIPUR, India – Beckers Group is the first coil coatings company to receive the GreenPro Certificate, a product certification given by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII-GBC), that recognizes Beckers' Beckry®Therm paint systems as sustainable throughout their life cycle. The award ceremony took place at the annual Green Building Congress 2017, India's flagship event on green building.

The certificate is valid for two years and can then be renewed. It aims to help builders and architects to make an informed choice about sustainable products. During the approval process, the CII-GBC checked Beckers' quality management system, production facilities and the product functionalities regarding the company's sustainability. The unique properties of BeckryTherm to save energy with enhanced durability make the coating extremely suitable for green building projects.