Polychem Powder Coatings Launches Camo Collection

GAINESVILLE, TX – Polychem powder coatings has launched the Camo Collection, which features 18 camouflage-inspired colors and textures.

Created using Polychem’s signature polyester technology, the Camo Collection is comprised of 18 camo-themed colors that include solid shades, soft sparkles, and a range of textures and gloss levels. The Camo colors include traditional bright and drab olive greens, textured Arizona brown and buttery beige, but also navy blue, antiskid matte black and aircraft carrier gray, so all areas of the camouflage palette are covered.

"For obvious reasons, camouflage colors are incredibly popular at this time of year," commented Lauren Bayer, Polychem Manager. "We've had so many requests for camo shades, it was an easy decision to make a new camo-themed collection where everything is pre-formulated and ready to go. The colors and effects are very cool and can be used for many different applications. We also make all Polychem powder coatings with ease of application, great transfer efficiency and value for money in mind, and the new Polychem Camo Collection is no exception. Our coaters love it."

The Polychem Camo Collection is available in flexible quantities as low as five pounds, with free sample panels shipped out within two days.

For more information, visit http://www.polychemcoatings.com.