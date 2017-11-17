ADI Acquires Certain Assets of Chemical Market Resources Inc.

HOUSTON – ADI Analytics LLC, a management consulting and market research firm specializing in oil and gas, energy, and chemicals, has acquired certain assets of Chemical Market Resources Inc. (CMR), a Houston-based company that provides information, market intelligence and strategic analyses to the chemical, petrochemical, polymers and plastics industries.

Founded in 1990, CMR helps companies across the global chemical and petrochemical value chain track and interpret market dynamics for strategic business decisions. In addition to consulting services, CMR has published over 75 multi-client studies and organizes an annual FlexPO conference, now in its 25th year.

Uday Turaga, founder and Chief Executive Officer of ADI, called the acquisition of CMR assets a perfect fit with ADI. "CMR's market, commercial and technology consulting services in chemicals and polyolefins are a natural extension of ADI's current offerings in oil and gas, energy, and chemicals," Turaga said. "The CMR asset acquisition is an important milestone for ADI and its pursuit of growth opportunities to expand value for existing and new clients."

Since September 2014, CMR has been a subsidiary of Australia-based TZ Minerals International Pty Ltd. Gavin Diener, Chief Operating Officer of TZ Minerals International, and Rod G. Cummings, General Manager of CMR, who have been supporting the transition, said, "We have great confidence that the ADI team has the right industry and market expertise to continue CMR's great legacy of serving clients around the world with actionable insights and thought leadership."

Under the terms of the agreement, ADI will acquire all of CMR's intellectual assets related to proprietary and multi-client studies, conferences, training and development, publications, and research services. The combined knowledge, capabilities and proprietary intellectual capital arising from ADI's acquisition of CMR assets will provide comprehensive and distinctive advice to clients as derivative investments ramp up in North America, polyolefin and plastics demand grows in both volume and complexity globally, and new megatrends crystallize around mobility, digital technologies, energy efficiency, and climate change.