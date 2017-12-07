Dymax Corp. Names Chief Marketing and R&D Officer

TORRINGTON, CT – Dymax Corp. has appointed Jason Maupin as the new Chief Business Development and R&D Officer. Reporting to Greg Bachman, Director and Chairman of Dymax, Maupin will be responsible for leading the global business development and product leadership efforts in the oligomers, equipment, electronics and maskant markets.

Prior to joining Dymax, Maupin was the Vice President, End User Markets, at MacDermid Performance Solutions, where he created a division for global continuity across the company’s five existing divisions. Prior to Enthone's acquisition by MacDermid Performance Solutions in December 2015, Maupin worked for Enthone for 15 years, holding positions that included Regional President, Vice President of Sales, Managing Director – Mexico, and others.