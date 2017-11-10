AkzoNobel New Launches Powder Coatings Collection

AMSTERDAM – Architects, designers and developers have an exciting new source of inspiration to draw from following the launch of Collection Futura 2018-2021 by AkzoNobel's Interpon powder coatings brand.

Full of the latest material and design trends, the collection, which is updated every four years, features an extensive range of highly durable and sustainable colors and finishes developed together with trend experts PeclersParis. It is based on several globally identified trends for 2018-2021: Glam City, Time Out, Treasured Light and Wild Nature.

"Our color expertise and continued development of durable and sustainable solutions drives the creation of our Collection Futura," explained Jean-Paul Moonen, AkzoNobel's Powder Coatings Global Segment for Architecture. "The new collection includes a range of special finishes for use on exterior architectural metal components – products which are innovative, sustainable and always on trend."

Each theme in the collection includes a unique range of colors, textures and effects that reflect the design and societal trends seen throughout the world. Innovation is also highly visible through two completely new finishes: silky texture and cotton.

Glam City includes modernist influences and baroque trends with intense, dark tones centered on reds, blues and greens. Time Out provides inspiration for soothing living spaces, with light tones based on colored whites and soft neutrals. Treasured Light offers sensual and more refined versions of metallic brilliance including brass, pink gold, pale copper and silver. Wild Nature explores more primitive, wild expressions of nature and features earthy browns, peaty khakis, anthracite greys and charcoal blacks.

Continued Moonen, "The new range of finishes will enable customers to achieve just the right effect in any environment while helping them contribute to the future of green building and sustainable development." He added that the company's Interpon powder coatings have achieved a third party Environmental Product Declaration certification, which includes a lifecycle analysis of the raw materials used in the product itself, the manufacture of the product, its shipment and application.

For more information, visit http://www.interpon.com/.