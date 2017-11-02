Cornelius to Host Conference Exploring the Impact of Urbanization

MANCHESTER, UK – Cornelius, an independent European distributor of raw materials, will address how the growth in urbanization is setting the pace for the construction industry during an upcoming customer conference.

"Construction Chemicals 2017" is a one-day event that will take a detailed look at the construction industry's key issues, giving delegates an insight into the latest solutions to help them compete in today's complex marketplace.

The event, hosted by Cornelius, is taking place in Manchester, England, at the Emirates Stadium, Lancashire County Cricket Ground, Nov. 9, 2017.

Jason Fitzgerald, Business Manager, Cornelius Industrial, said, "I believe this conference is an ideal place to bring together our valued customers, partners and expert staff under one roof to discuss the adoption of the very latest technologies and processes, to network, collaborate, and share experiences and challenges in the current construction chemicals climate."

According to Global Markets Insights, population growth along with favorable government housing policies linked to affordable housing schemes will drive the construction chemicals market; the global market value is forecast to surpass $50 billion by 2024.

Cornelius will showcase its 80 years of experience in the industrial sector during presentations that will help visitors understand the latest trends and challenges in the sector.

There will be presentations from European experts including guest speakers representing Synthomer Plc, Elementis Specialties and Pontacol AG among others, with subjects ranging from construction polymers to adhesive films for modern bonding technologies.

Fitzgerald continued, "The needs and requirements of our construction customers are constantly changing, and the coatings industry itself is constantly evolving. We are hopeful that by hosting this innovative Construction Chemicals customer conference we can inform delegates of the latest developments and in turn raise our profile and build on our brand within the construction market sector."

For more information, contact Tony Bruce at tony.bruce@cornelius.co.uk.